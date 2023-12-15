Sbahle wants people to see how she has reclaimed her life in the new season of ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’

Sbahle Mpisane, who is well known in the world of fitness as the “Fitness Bunny”, is eager to explore everything in the upcoming season of Showmax’s reality series “Kwa Mam’Mkhize”. Mpisane encourages viewers to watch season 2 of the show in which she reveals how she reclaimed her life after being in a wheelchair.

She was in a near-fatal vehicle accident in 2018, and her rehabilitation will also be documented in the latest season. “People should watch season 2 to see the real us. They will see us as we are in our lives right now. So much has changed but there is one thing that remains the same: the love that we all have for one another. People should watch to see how I have reclaimed my life, from being in a wheelchair and having no hope to now being able to catwalk, which is an inspiring story to many.” The show follows the life of Shauwn Mkhize and her children, Sbahle and Andile Mpisane.

Shauwn’s daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane, makes her debut on the show this season. Asked about the interesting things in the new season, she says there is never a dull moment with the family, there is always a buzz and something going on. “The biggest difference is that everyone has grown so much from season 1, from our mom going through her divorce and getting her name back to my brother being married with children. Me? I was in a wheelchair and now I am standing tall.”