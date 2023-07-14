SCA dismisses convicted murderer Ntuthuko Shoba’s appeal bid

Shoba was found guilty of murdering Pule, who was eight months pregnant, in June 2020. The 33-year-old former employee of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange masterminded Pule’s murder and hired a hit man, Muzikayise Malephane, who shot and hanged her body in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence in November 2022 after Shoba was found guilty of premeditated murder in March Last year during his sentencing, Shoba sat quietly in the dock dressed in another one of his tailored suits as he prepared to learn his fate. He refused to answer any questions from the media, flashing smiles as he consulted with his lawyers.

In a concise but scathing judgment, Judge Stuart Wilson sentenced him to life in prison. “For all these reasons, Mr Shoba I’m enjoined by the statute to apply the ordinary sentence for a crime of this nature. You will spend the rest of your natural life in prison unless the parole authorities consider you fit for release in the fullness of time.” Pule’s murder sent shock waves across the country after she was found hanging from a tree after being shot, allegedly by Malephane, who was hired by Shoba. Her body was found on a tree in Durban Deep on June 4.