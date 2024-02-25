Scores of ANC members ditched Ramaphosa for the ocean

The majority of ANC members from the Fezile Dabi District in the northern Free State allegedly used the party’s manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday as an opportunity to visit the Durban beach. Thato Mokoena (not his real name for fear of victimisation) told The Star that he was not really interested in what ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa had to say at the manifesto launch.

Mokoena said Ramaphosa didn’t offer anything on Saturday, so according to him he didn’t miss anything. “Our movement is a party of elites now. In our region there were no buses, so people were hand-picked to attend the event. I personally forced my way to be here. “I was not part of the 50 people who were chosen to attend the event,” he added.

He said the 50 fortunate ones were transported by the ANC’s head of presidency, Sibongile Besane, who works in Ramaphosa’s office at Luthuli House. According to Mokoena, Besane paid for those who were loyal to him and followed him around whenever he was home. Annah Mofokeng also shared her excitement of being part of the few who travelled to the Moses Mabhida Stadium. She said it was her first visit to Durban.

Mofokeng said that when the news broke that they would be paid to attend the manifesto launch, she made sure that she prepared enough food for the journey. “I was also part of the gang that went to the beach on Saturday, and my reason is valid. I wanted to experience the sea breeze. In as much as I wished to attend the main event, I also wanted to do sightseeing. “I can always watch the president’s speech on YouTube or TikTok. I know comrades will share on those platforms,” Mofokeng said.

Besane did not respond to the publication’s enquiry by the time of going to print. However, an ANC councillor who was privy to the information, confirmed that Besane had paid about 50 individuals to enable them to attend the manifesto launch. The councillor said buses were not available in the region, adding that the office of the mayor had organised flights for its staff.