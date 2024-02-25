Scores of learners benefit from Natasha Joubert’s scholarships

The Natasha Joubert Collective, reigning Miss South Africa’s educational advocacy campaign, has awarded its inaugural bursary to a diverse group of 31 students from across the country. Joubert and Boston City Campus, her Alma Mater, partnered last year to offer academic scholarships to South African students who are 18 years of age or older for a year of study at Boston City Campus.

Joubert reports that she was moved by the inspirational letters that went with the entries and was astounded by the volume of submissions she saw. “It was incredibly difficult choosing the bursary recipients, as education should never be a privilege limited to the fortunate few, but I am delighted we have been able to play a small part in transforming 31 lives with these study grants. I wish the first class of the Natasha Joubert Collective of 2024 everything of the best and I look forward to hearing what they achieve in the years ahead.” Joubert underlined her determination to ensure that scholarships were awarded to more than just the top performers.

“I have always said that I wanted it to be inclusive and not only available to the top achievers. I also wanted scholarships for less traditional studies, so you will see that this batch includes subjects such as Content Creation, Television Production, Higher Certificates in Financial Planning, Business Management, Marketing Practices and Paralegal Practices.” Joubert also said she is hoping to travel to the different campuses to meet the bursary recipients later this year. It is explained that the scholarships are intended for students pursuing a full-time undergraduate degree through distant learning.

The Miss South Africa Organisation and the Study Buddy Fund collaborated to provide funding for the education of 15 more students on the college’s campus. The 31 awardees will attend Boston area colleges to further their studies in South Africa. One of the recipients is Soweto actress and entrepreneur Thando Mngomezulu, who has chosen to study Content Creation at Boston in order to start her own social media channels and produce podcasts to help those living with skin conditions to reach their full potential.

“I want to be able to create and build my YouTube channel, TikTok following and produce podcasts. I will use these as platforms for people living with different types of skin conditions and create awareness around them as I talk from personal experience and have been living with psoriasis for over a decade.” KwaZulu-Natal’s Stacy Govender will become the first person in her family to receive a tertiary education and is going to study for a Higher Certificate in Paralegal Practice. “It is hard for me to express how much this opportunity means to me. There’s not much female empowerment in my community. Thanks to Natasha giving me a chance, I hope to show young women that it is possible to change your life and achieve what you set out to do.”