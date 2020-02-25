Security guard shoots and kills intruder at school









Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - A murder docket has been opened after a security guard shot and killed an intruder who had broken into a Tshwane school in the early hours of Monday morning. It's not yet known whether the guard was arrested or not. Allegations are that three men were seen through CCTV cameras breaking into the admin block at Lesedi Secondary School. They allegedly ransacked the office and took computers, speakers and were also seen tampering with the alarm system. An alarm allegedly alerted security guards who swiftly responded.

As they tried to flee, one of the security guards shot and killed one of the intruders. The other two escaped.

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said police were called and a murder case was opened.

However, he did not know whether the man was arrested.

"The poor security guard now has to go to court and explain what happened," he said.

Mabona said Lesedi had been broken into before although he could recall offhand how many times.

He also said Lesedi was not far from Kutumela Molefi Primary School which has been broken into over 10 times.

Mabona said the reason people were breaking into schools were just pure criminality and the criminals were being driven by sheer ignorance while derailing the future of children.

"They don't care. They don't see a school as something valuable. Schools must be protected because they help the community," he said.

As things stand, Mabona said, they were currently involved in a stand-off with some residents in the very same community because they have invaded the land that had been ear marked for two schools to alleviate overcrowding at both Kutumela and Lesedi.

"They have built shacks there and refuse to move. We have been there since last year in and out trying to negotiate with them."

Mabona said a case of murder and burglary were opened.

