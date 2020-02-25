Johannesburg - A murder docket has been opened after a security guard shot and killed an intruder who had broken into a Tshwane school in the early hours of Monday morning.
It's not yet known whether the guard was arrested or not.
Allegations are that three men were seen through CCTV cameras breaking into the admin block at Lesedi Secondary School.
They allegedly ransacked the office and took computers, speakers and were also seen tampering with the alarm system.
An alarm allegedly alerted security guards who swiftly responded.