Reaping the rewards of his resilience and determination, Mokoto has launched the Becoming The Best Speaker Academy based at the Johannesburg City Library. The academy has attracted the young and old who wish to improve their confidence and realise their talent.
Now working as a hotel butler, Mokoto, 35, has released four books detailing his life’s journey and motivating people to reach for the stars. His book collection includes How To Hear God When He Speaks, Rule Through Your Knowledge, Power of Planning and his latest offering, Profit from your Gift.
The book encourages individuals to get up and start using their talents. Mokoto believes that every individual possesses the ability to change their own future and make a name for themselves in their respective fields.
Speaking to The Star, Mokoto, who is from Tshepisong, West Rand, said people love what he shares in his books, which is what has kept him motivated.