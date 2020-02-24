Security guard-turned-author opens public speaking academy









Author Onkarabile Mokoto’s career has grown by leaps and bounds. Mokoto has now opened a speaking academy, made his acting debut on leading TV soapies and collected a few awards for his books. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Sandton hotel security and self-published author Onkarabile Mokoto is slowly making a name for himself as a motivational speaker and actor. Reaping the rewards of his resilience and determination, Mokoto has launched the Becoming The Best Speaker Academy based at the Johannesburg City Library. The academy has attracted the young and old who wish to improve their confidence and realise their talent. Now working as a hotel butler, Mokoto, 35, has released four books detailing his life’s journey and motivating people to reach for the stars. His book collection includes How To Hear God When He Speaks, Rule Through Your Knowledge, Power of Planning and his latest offering, Profit from your Gift. The book encourages individuals to get up and start using their talents. Mokoto believes that every individual possesses the ability to change their own future and make a name for themselves in their respective fields. Speaking to The Star, Mokoto, who is from Tshepisong, West Rand, said people love what he shares in his books, which is what has kept him motivated.

“The response that I got from the audience has been overwhelming. I am really grateful to see that I’ve made an impact in some people’s lives and I want to continue doing that.”

The self-published author’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed as he was honoured at the Botlhale Literature Awards, a non-profit organisation rewarding self published authors.

“I have been nominated for a lot of awards and fortunately enough I’ve won some, and last year I also won best motivational speaker award,” he said.

With the help of his agent, Mokoto has also ventured into acting, making short appearances in soapies including Generations, The Legacy, Skeem Saam and Muvhango.

“It has been an interesting journey for I’ve always had a passion for acting since my university days where I did theatre and I really enjoy being on the screen,” he said. He revealed that he was currently shooting with Mzansi Magic’s drama series Isithembiso.

“From here on, onwards we go, there is no turning back. Yes, it won’t be a smooth journey, but with the right attitude nothing is impossible,” he said.