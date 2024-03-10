Self-proclaimed pastor nabbed for using woman congregant’s details to purchase luxury vehicle

The Limpopo police have taken one less “wolf in sheep’s clothing” off the streets following the arrest of a self-proclaimed pastor who attempted to use a woman congregant’s details to purchase a luxury vehicle. Through a successful operation driven by actionable intelligence, the police in Limpopo arrested the 30-year-old from the farming town of Groblersdal in the Sekhukhune District for fraud.

According to the police, he was arrested in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving the acquisition of a vehicle, while masquerading as a religious leader. His mischievous deeds were uncovered after he attempted to submit fraudulent documents in an attempt to purchase the luxury vehicle. The provincial Tracking Team was alerted to the pastor’s activities, who was subsequently arrested on his arrival at the car dealership in Polokwane after the bank opened a case of fraud.

During the arrest, police confiscated fraudulent bank statements, proof of employment and salary advice. Through these, it was established that the pastor had used the details of the woman to create a profile and forged her documents in order to obtain the vehicle. After the arrest, police’s Lieutenant-General Hadebe said: “The SAPS is committed to rooting out fraud and corruption in all its forms and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. This arrest sends a clear message that crime does not pay and that the SAPS will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.”