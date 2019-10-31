Sentencing of Alberton rapist who turned mentally ill stepdaughter into sex slave









Theresa Oelofse and her daughter Dominique Monaghan. Oelofse's husband Johannes made Dominique a sex slave for eight years. Dominique's biological parents, gave written permission for The Star to publish their real names and photos. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - An Alberton rapist who turned his mentally challenged stepdaughter into a sex slave for eight years will on Thursday be sentenced. Johannes Oelofse, 60 was convicted in May of five grotesque sex crimes including rape; sexual assault; sexually grooming a person who is mentally challenged; exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally challenged person; and compelling Dominique to watch him masturbate. Dominique’s mother Theresa and biological father, Glen, gave written permission for The Star to publish their real names and photos. Some of the shocking acts Oelofse perpetrated on the vulnerable Dominique, who has the cognitive abilities of a 6-year-old girl, include forcing her to shave her vagina and committing sex acts. It, however, has been a long road for Dominique's mother Theresa who waged a relentless three-year fight to get justice for her daughter, spending R675 000 in legal and other expenses along the way.

Theresa, who battled the “incompetent” NPA, which initially refused to prosecute the case since charges were opened in 2016, emphasised that she had no regrets in getting justice for Dominique.

Johannes Oelofse in court.

“I had to live from one loan to the next. But how can I quantify the trauma that Dominique suffered? And what about the parents who want justice for their children and can’t afford to fight the NPA to prosecute?” asked an irate Oelofse.

The NPA was forced to prosec ute after Theresa and her lawyer, Latham Dixon, asked for a certificate last year stating that the NPA would not pursue the case, and that Dixon would seek a private prosecution.

A trail of correspondence, which The Star has seen, dating back to early 2017 between Theresa, her lawyer and the NPA officials including senior prosecutor Nathaniel Mmape, showed how reluctant the NPA was in taking Johannes to trial.

In one email in March last year, Dixon replied in Afrikaans that he believed the NPA “had no idea of what they were doing”. This was after Mmape had said the NPA would not prosecute because they didn’t believe Dominique would be a good State witness, and that De Villiers’s forensic report was “too detailed” for them.

“Since when is a detailed report a bad thing?” Theresa asked.

In the report, which The Star has seen, De Villiers said Dominique was fit to testify provided there was an intermediary to assist the victim, and that Dominique receive therapy to deal with her trauma.

However, Theresa heaped praise on advocate Nerissa Naidoo, the prosecutor who eventually took on the case and secured the conviction.

The Star



