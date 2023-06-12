Senzo Meyiwa trial delayed due to Judge Maumela’s ill health

Johannesburg – The murder trial of slain Orlando Pirates goalie Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed after the presiding Judge Maumela Tshifhiwa was unavailable due to ill health. The case against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli was due to resume in the high court earlier today, but the court announced that the matter would be delayed.

This was as Gauteng Deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said the case could not proceed, as presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela was ill. Judge Ledwaba said Judge Maumela would not be available for some time subject to what his medical doctors might say. The five men were scheduled to appear in the dock from today till Thursday, with the testimony of Zandile Khumalo, the sister of songstress Kelly Khumalo, who has a daughter and was in a relationship with the soccer player at the time of his fatal shooting in October, 2014.

The deputy judge president said in view of this development and due to the importance and public interest in the trial, arrangements had been made for the trial to proceed in the court’s third term. “Because of the importance of this matter and the publicity that it is getting from the media, we have made arrangements for this matter to proceed in the third term, so it can be finalised as soon as possible,” the deputy judge president said. Judge Ledwaba postponed the matter to July 17, following which the trial could commence throughout the whole of the third term.