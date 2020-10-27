Senzo Meyiwa’s brother touched by support for family at court

Johannesburg - Senzo Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso was touched that people had braved the cold Tuesday morning to protest outside court and demand justice for the slain soccer star. Addressing them, Sifiso told the protesters he was very thankful that they came and supported the family. “This shows me that you loved Senzo and thank you so much for this. We didn’t expect this,” he told them. Muzikawukhulelwa S’tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Sifiso Nkani Ntuli appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court. They are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. When they made their first appearance before the magistrate, they refused to stand in the dock and proclaimed their innocence, saying they had nothing to do with Meyiwa’s death.

“The people who are supposed to be on court are not appearing because they have money,” one of the accused, Maphisa, told the court.

One protester who arrived wearing an Orlando Pirates shirt and colours, Goolam Mohammed Jassat, questioned why the suspects refused to enter the dock.

“Why don’t they want to enter the court? If you are innocent, you can walk into the court… We love Senzo and we are a community. It’s not about Pirates or (Mamelodi) Sundown,s we are all together,” he said.

Jassat added that the supporters did not want corrupt police handling the case.

Another protester said: “If you don’t have money in South Africa, you get arrested but those who have money are not arrested.”

Lucas Leshilo, a Mamelodi Sundowns supporter who held a sign saying “I love Downs”, said he came to court because Meyiwa’s death hurt him.

“I am very grateful for what AfriForum has done to help the family. If I was arrested for killing Senzo and they told me to enter the court, I would because I know that I’m innocent,” he said.

Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the home of his then girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo, on October 26, 2014.

In the house that day was Meyiwa, Khumalo, her sister Zandile, their mother Ntombi, Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, as well as Khumalo’s then 4-year-old son and her daughter with Senzo.

The five accused told the court they would not apply for bail as they are already in custody for other matters.

The matter was posted to November 27 and was expected to be transferred to the South Gauteng High Court.

