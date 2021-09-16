Serial killing accused ex-cop brought to tears by questions about boyfriend

Johannesburg – Questions surrounding the death of her boyfriend brought alleged insurance claims killer and former policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu to tears in court. She had seemed unmoved in the High Court proceedings at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court up to this point on Wednesday.

Ndlovu, 43, stood accused of killing five of her relatives and her lover, Maurice Mabasa, and then cashing in on fraudulent life insurance claims. This comes after she displayed some bizarre actions in the court, lifting her skirt for court spectators in what appeared to be a pose to show her buttocks on Tuesday. Mabasa was stabbed over 80 times in 2015, allegedly by hit men instructed by Ndlovu. His body was found dumped in Olifantsfontein, an area in which he had cohabited with Ndlovu.

Ndlovu testified that she grew worried when Mabasa failed to return from work on October14, 2015. Mabasa worked as a security officer at the US Embassy in Pretoria. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appeared at the high court sitting in Palm Ridge. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

“I got worried and called his brother, Justice, who said he had not heard from him but would try to get in contact with him,” said Ndlovu. “I then went to Olifantsfontein police station where I wanted to report him missing. "While in the trauma room, a police officer came to me and asked me what the problem was. The officer then told me they had discovered the body of a man in the morning ... The police had found cards on him which identified him as Maurice Mabasa," she testified. Ndlovu was alleged to have fraudulently got paid over a million rand by insurance companies following the mystery deaths.

Her sister Audrey Ndlovu was found strangled in her room in Thembisa. She had also been poisoned. Ndlovu also allegedly killed her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, who succumbed to head injuries. Her niece, Zanele Motha, died in 2016 after being attacked in Kempton Park. The State alleged Ndlovu was also involved in this killing.

Her alleged other victim, nephew Mayeni Mashaba, was found murdered in Olifantsfontein. He also suffered head injuries. Her sixth alleged victim was the son of her sister, Audrey. Brilliant Mashego was found killed at a marketplace in Bushbuckridge. Ndlovu’s alleged killing spree ended in March 2018 when her plot to kill her mother and six other relatives was cracked by police.

Ndlovu was caught on camera telling undercover police how to murder her sister and the five children she was staying with in Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga. The police arrested her at a taxi rank in Bushbuckridge, and her house in Gauteng was searched, where policy documents were found. The policies are said to have been worth millions of rand, which Ndlovu would have received in the event of her family members’ deaths. The trial continues.