Serial rapist rejects claims that he's a danger to society









File Picture. A convicted serial rapist is to wage a fight against a psychiatric report declaring him and his co-accused a danger to society, a finding that could see them jailed indefinitely. The South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, heard on Monday that Mduduzi Mhlongo, 36, was challenging the findings of a report in which a group of psychiatrists unanimously found him and Phillip Mlungu, 25, “dangerous”. Prisoners declared a danger to society serve different jail terms from those handed life sentences. Inmates with life sentences become eligible for parole after 25 years, but those declared a danger to society can serve indefinite terms. Given the “outrageous, disgusting and shameful” way Mhlongo and Mlungu went about committing their crimes, Acting Judge James Grant ruled to have the pair evaluated at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.

While Mlungu also disputed that he was a dangerous man, he did not intend to challenge the report.

Asked by Judge Grant if he fully understood his decision, Mlungu answered yes.

Mhlongo wanted the psychiatrists who made the adverse findings against him cross-examined.

Prosecutor Michelle Bayat informed the court that Dr Bridget Armstrong, a senior psychiatrist at Sterkfontein Hospital, would be available for cross- examination set down for April.

“Until that date the two of you are to remain in custody. Both accused are to be brought to court on that day.”

In July 2019, Judge Grant found the two guilty of raping six women, a count of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The pair went on a violent crime spree in 2016 and 2017. They targeted couples walking in secluded areas around Kagiso on the West Rand.

They would point a firearm at a couple, before shooting the man and take turns raping his partner.

One of the boyfriends they killed was shot while on the ground, pleading with the pair to let him go.

His girlfriend was dragged into the veld and raped by the two.

The judge decided after the trial to send them for psychiatric evaluation.

“If they confirm that you are dangerous criminals, I might sentence you to an indefinite imprisonment.

“I am required to protect society,” he said at the time.