The South Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, heard on Monday that Mduduzi Mhlongo, 36, was challenging the findings of a report in which a group of psychiatrists unanimously found him and Phillip Mlungu, 25, “dangerous”.
Prisoners declared a danger to society serve different jail terms from those handed life sentences.
Inmates with life sentences become eligible for parole after 25 years, but those declared a danger to society can serve indefinite terms.
Given the “outrageous, disgusting and shameful” way Mhlongo and Mlungu went about committing their crimes, Acting Judge James Grant ruled to have the pair evaluated at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital.