Ekurhuleni - At least seven bags full of bank notes were spared during a daring cash-in-transit where a group of robbers bombed two cash vans in Boksburg this morning.

Police still don’t know how many bags of cash the robbers offloaded from the vans into their getaway vehicles.

“They managed to leave about seven bags behind and there are some notes left spread around the bombed vans,” said a police source on the scene.

The robbers had been travelling in several vehicles which included an SUV and BMW 5 Series when they cornered the cash vans in Atlas road around 10am. Shots were exchanged between the robbers and the security guards. The exchange of fire was recorded and posted on social media by onlookers.One security guard was injured.

According to police, the group of more than 10 suspects were armed with high calibre firearms and rifles. Seven robbers were arrested and a getaway vehicle and a rifle have been recovered.

“Several shots were fired before the vans were bombed and undisclosed sum of money was taken. One of the guards was shot in the leg and sustained minor injuries and the other guard sustained head injuries. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment,” SAPS Provincial spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Police believe the arrested suspects may be linked to other cash- heist and other serious and violent crimes.

Other suspects are still on the run and police have launched a high intensive operation to look for more possible suspects at the George Goch Hostel.

This is a developing story.

@LindileSifile

The Star