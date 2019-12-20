The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) made the announcement at an urgent plenary meeting after Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize revealed on Wednesday that 21 initiates have died since the summer season started this year.
“The CRL Rights Commission unequivocally declares a suspension of the initiation schools and practice for a year in the four affected regions of the Eastern Cape, especially where deaths occurred, until all compliance matters are comprehensively addressed,” said the chairperson of the commission Professor Luka David Mosoma.
Mosoma clarified that the four regions are the schools where any deaths took place, and said that should initiation schools not adhere to the call for suspension, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SAPS must intervene.
He said in the meantime, the initiates still at the centres where deaths occurred must be rescued and removed.