Several X users wonder if former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng latest comments point to dementia

South Africans took to social media platforms, among them X, to react to retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s comments that he would soon become South Africa’s unelected president. Some users suggested that he could be suffering from dementia or going “bananas”.

Mogoeng told journalists in Bloemfontein that he would not form or join a political party but he would, one day, become president. Speaking in an interview with one of the broadcasters, Justice Mogoeng said he would “miraculously” become the president. “I’m going to be the president. it’s unstoppable. It’s inevitable. I don’t know when, but God will surely do it and you must come and interview me. And I’ll say: ‘You see how great this God is.; It sounds crazy. It sounds nonsensical. But I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is. You’ll be shocked. I am going to be president of this country. At the appointed time. I don't know when; it may even be next month. You never know with this God,” Mogoeng said.

He said God did not want it to happen through an electoral process. “He (God) doesn’t want me to join a political party. He doesn’t want me to form any political party. It is going to be miraculous.” He said that he had paused there to remind people that it had looked like a foolish thing for him to have make himself available for the position of chief justice of the Constitutional Court.

Mogoeng said he had been mocked in the media that he was just a preacher who knew nothing about the law. He said it had got worse after his nomination and appointment to the position of chief justice. “I was projected as this idiot, this lapdog of former president Jacob Zuma, who knew the Bible and knew nothing about the law, and as it turned out, they all ate humble pie, because I had the full backing of the Almighty God” he said.

Several people on X expressed their views on his comment. X user Photo Colman wrote: “Has Ex Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng gone completely bonkers now lately?” Thebe Phoko wrote: “I was laughing and then I realized that the things we do and say are sometimes a cry for help. Mogoeng is not young anymore. The use of the word miraculous is a sign of dementia. “It’s gonna be miraculous” = “I’ve gone bananas.”

The Special One wrote: "Knowing how people have suffered under the ANC 30yrs government, it's possible that CJ Mogoeng Mogoeng can be our next President without even raising his hand."