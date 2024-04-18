Build One South Africa (Bosa) is demanding for the National Register for Sex Offenders (NRSO) to be published nationally across schools in all nine provinces. The request emanated from Bosa leader, Mmusi Maimane and party members in solidarity with parents, picketing outside the Northern Cape Department of Education (NCDoE) in Kimberly on Wednesday calling for teachers and principals to go under scrutiny and police clearance of previous possible sexual offences.

Bosa is demanding for the register to be published for not only scrutiny of teachers, but for justice of girls and women who are victims of sexual abuse and rape by teachers and NCDoE officials. “To date, at least 15 girls who wish to remain anonymous, have reported acts of sexual assault by teachers and principals,” said Maimane. Maimane alluded that the school environment is supposed to be a safe haven for children. However, the NCDoE, with the National Department of Basic Education (DBE) is failing children. Hence, the safety of children is under siege. “Despite this, the Northern Cape Department of Education continues to act in an antagonistic manner towards parents, who are seeking accountability for these heinous acts,” Maimane said.

According to Bosa, two Northern Cape teachers were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting, and a rape attempt of Bothitong High School learners in 2017. Another teacher was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl at a Kimberly Primary School in 2020. This year in February, two female workers were allegedly raped and sexually assaulted by a chief director of the NCDoE human resources department. The suspect was suspended pending an investigation. Maimane cited that sexual abuse and rape by teachers is an epidemic in the province, and must be eradicated immediately.

Thus, publishing the sex offenders list will alert schools and parents that predators are not teaching learners. “The National Department of Basic Education ought to make it a stern requirement that every single potential employee obtains and presents a full police clearance, including proof of clearance from the Sexual Offenders Register,” said Maimane. Bosa and parents delivered a memorandum to the NCDoE, demanding immediate suspension of teachers and Education Department officials accused of sexual assault; the implementation of immediate police clearance and auditing of NCDoE officials and teachers for sexual abuse and rape. And, the prompt release of findings of the report into violations of women and children within the NCDoE, which was handed over to the MEC of Education by the premier. The National Register for Sex Offenders states that: “No one including the Registrar is allowed to disclose or publish any information contained in the register, including the names of convicted offenders. Any unauthorised disclosure or publication amounts to a criminal offence.”