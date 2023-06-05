Sex tournament: Sweden becomes the first country to make sex a sport

Johannesburg - While other countries may regard sex as a taboo subject, Sweden has become the first country in the world to register sex as a sport. It is also revealed that under the supervision of the Swedish Sex Federation, there will be a European Sex Championship scheduled to take place on June 8.

The matches will reportedly last 45 to 60 minutes and span several weeks. It is revealed that the contestants will be from different European countries and will compete in 16 different disciplines to show their talents. Radio Mirchi reports that the judges will look at seduction, body massages, exploring erotic zones, prelude, oral sex, penetration, endurance, physical appearance, pose execution, creativity in position changes, and the number of orgasms within a given time to determine who wins.

This also includes other factors such as artistic performance, pose transitions, and the capacity to raise blood pressure and heart rate during the competition. “Additional categories consist of the most exquisite and difficult position, the most creative communication as determined by a panel and spectators, the pair who exhibit the most activity, artistry in the Kamasutra, and popularity among the judges and viewers," Radio Mirch reported. The broadcaster added that the president of the Swedish Federation of Sex, Dragan Bratych, said he hoped that sex would eventually be acknowledged as a sport.