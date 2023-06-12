Sexpo puts Cape Town centre stage amid protests

Johannesburg - The country’s sexiest show on earth returned to Cape Town over the weekend with a string of fun and entertaining adult-themed exhibitions. The exhibition featured stage shows with some of the hottest stars in the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

A three-day adult entertainment event, it returned amid widespread criticism from certain sexologists as well as religious groups, who slammed the Sexpo for its “imbalance between frivolity, adult entertainment, commercialisation of sexual paraphernalia, and health-oriented sexual education.” Former Idols winner-turned-pastor Heinz Winckler, along with local politicians, slammed the three-day racy affair for its frivolity and sexually explicit nature. Last week on Facebook, ahead of the event, the former Idols winner-turned-pastor said: “The Sexpo signage on our street poles is unacceptable and inappropriate and should be removed immediately.”

A massive advertising campaign had been rolled out in the run-up to the event, which kicked off on Friday and saw some “cheeky” signage being erected throughout the city. The event was hosted by Miss Nude Francesca Hirst, who also oversaw workshops such as BDSM in the Bedroom, The Misconceptions of Sex Dolls, Expended Energy Orgasm for Her, Normal Healthy Sex, and Sex Toys 101. The organisers of the event welcomed the first 100 ladies walking into the Sex Expo each day with an array of free sexy gifts to satisfy their sexual desires.

Key activities during the weekend-long event also included non-stop stage performances from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays, and comedians to intriguing workshops on sexual health and getting the most out of sex, mixed in with hilarious crowd-participation acts. The centre stage also kept audiences begging for more. Miss Nude SA, Francesca Hirst, performed live as well as being your and was also the hostess and MC for the event. OnlyFans models also got a taste of what was termed a "first for South Africa experience“ with some of the leading OnlyFans models on show.