A taxi which was torched in Dube, Soweto during a dispute over routes.

Warring taxi associations have until noon on Friday to avert the government-proposed clampdown on Soweto taxi ranks and routes. Failure to do so could see thousands of commuters being stranded and taxi operators struggling to make ends meet for about three months, starting from next week.

This follows a notice of intent to close routes and taxi ranks utilised by minibuses from the Witwatersrand Taxi Association (Wata) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association.

Gauteng Road and Transport MEC Ismail Vadi issued the notice yesterday following a spate of murders, torching of taxis and intimidation of members between the warring associations. The conflict, which is over routes, has seen the murders of three Wata members in January, attacks on several taxis in Diepkloof last month, and six people being shot and taxis damaged on Tuesday.

“The Gauteng provincial government will not allow a situation where hitmen have allegedly been hired to attack commuters and taxi operators,” said Vadi.

He added: “Ordinary Soweto commuters and residents are being intimidated and harmed by this violence. We are clear that the law enforcement agencies will come down hard on those who perpetrate acts of violence in the taxi industry.”

He called on the associations to submit reasons by noon tomorrow why he should not go ahead with the closures. If the clampdown proceeds, taxi operations along the affected routes in Soweto would be suspended for three months from this Saturday till June 8. During this period, no person would be allowed to undertake passenger road transport services at the affected ranks and on the identified routes.

Vadi had previously closed these routes for a month in July 2017.

The Star couldn't reach either association on Wednesday for comment.