Shopkeeper arrested for raping 13-year-old girl at his tuck shop

Johannesburg - An 18-year-old foreign national shopkeeper was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl at his tuck shop at Selwane village in Lulekani policing precinct. According to the Limpopo police, the child had been sent to the shop at about 3pm to buy some items when the suspect allegedly threatened and raped her.

"The devastated child reported the incident to her family when she arrived home, and the police were immediately contacted. A case of rape was opened and transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit for further investigation," said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. "The suspect was arrested at the shop within hours of the incident." The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the incident, praised the child for her braver to ensure this individual was exposed for his devious acts.