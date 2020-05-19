Shoprite in Joburg south closed after employees test positive for Covid-19





The store was immediately shut down on Sunday with employees instructed to self-isolate while they wait for their results.





This is the third time the group has had staff members test positive for Covid-19.





Last month, two employees from their Bayside Mall Checkers in Cape Town tested positive and another case was reported at their Ballito Junction store in KwaZulu-Natal.





The Shoprite Group confirmed that Shoprite Devland was closed on Sunday following the latest case.





“The store closed immedi ately and a professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep clean,” said the group in a statement.





According to the group their stores are equipped with precautionary measures to handle any Covid-19-related cases.





“Employee screening programmes supported by the company’s mobile clinic have immediately been put in place. Those who had close contact are now self-quarantining for 14 days.”





Shoprite could not provide the exact number or say how the staff contracted the virus.





“We are unfortunately not able to provide clinical comment on spread, transmissions or trends, other than to say that we will continue to do everything in our power to protect the well-being and health of our employees, customers and communities, and immediately react in accordance with provided guidelines when a medical concern comes to our attention,” the group said.





The group added that it had informed both the Department of Health and National Institute for Communicable Diseases about the case.