Sibanye-Stillwater and Gauteng Education boost West Rand high schools with STEM skills

Sibanye-Stillwater and Gauteng Education Department have collaborated to render STEM skills across 10 secondary West Rand and Merafong schools. Picture: Gauteng Department of Education (Facebook supplied).

Published 1h ago

Share

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), in partnership with Sibanye-Stillwater, debuted the Maths and Science Support Programme in Johannesburg.

The programme serves to teach and equip learners from 10 secondary schools across the West Rand and Merafong, with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills.

Last Thursday, Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, said that education is a societal issue that needs communities, businesses, government, parents and educators to improve and evolve. He continued to say the department plays a vital role to prepare and equip learners with the necessary STEM skills and contribute to a technology advancing world.

Additionally, Matome said that educators must denounce archaic teaching methods, such as corporal punishment, in order for a significant change in the education system.

The GDE has claimed its spot as the leading province to render schools with technological tools, including Early Childhood Development facilities for effective and progressive teaching methods, and for young learners to read with understanding, especially in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Sibanye-Stillwater Vice-President for Social Sustainability, Sibongile Zikalala, explained the purpose of the programme was to improve education and incentivise learners to branch into STEM careers. “We have implemented the programme elsewhere, as it has been successful. We have come to Gauteng to test the programme for the next three years. We believe in education, because we know it has a positive change in society.”

She further added: “Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for personal and collective advantage. The programme is to empower, support and improve performance of learners and educators in STEM disciplines. And ultimately, score great academic results.“

Principal of Thuto Kitso Secondary School, Themba Ncube, whose school is a beneficiary of the programme, said: “It is through these initiatives, we help the son of a gardener to become an engineer.”

Another beneficiary of the programme, Tiar Essop, a learner from Randfontein Secondary School, expressed that the academic record of learners in maths and science subjects has immensely improved. “Sibanye Stillwater is the epitome of Ubuntu. The collaboration of the Gauteng Department of Education and Sibanye-Stillwater, we have seen the improvement of maths and science results,” she said.

The Star

[email protected]

