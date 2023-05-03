Simphiwe ‘Simz’ Ngema deletes statement after coming under fire for admitting to visiting Thabo Bester in prison

Johannesburg – Barely an hour after she shared a statement about her link with the popular ‘Facebook Rapist’ Thabo Bester, renowned actress Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema deleted it from her social platform. This happened after her name became the centre of discourse, with numerous people demanding answers to claims she made about her visit to the prison.

If Ngema reveals that Bester introduced himself as TK Motsepe, then who did she visit in prison? This is just one among a pool of questions that have been raised on social media, as many believe there’s more to the story than meets the eye. In the now-deleted statement, she admitted that she visited Bester because she wanted money that he owed her.

“Bester was working in the entertainment industry and introduced himself as TK Motsepe, and that’s how we made contact. He seemed well connected and was able to organise meetings and big events, which I and many other public figures were booked for,” said Ngema. “Until this day, I was never paid for some of the events that I was booked for in the 21st century. “In 2018, I went to the prison to demand answers; it was a difficult time in my life, and he owed me money.

“I’ve been extremely open about everything to those that have been investigating, and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis, nor was I the last person to visit before his escape. “This was five years ago, and I have supporting documents at my disposal that prove I had only visited on one occasion. Dated: April 5, 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction because we also want answers,” she said. “Stop using his victims as a tool for distraction. Someone needs to make those records public. So many innocent people are getting hurt from all of this. My family can’t deal with this again. After five years.”