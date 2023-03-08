Singing sensation Tyla makes strides, flies SA flag high

Johannesburg - Singing sensation Tyla, born Tyla Seethal, has developed herself as an artist with the power to navigate the boundaries of several music genres. Just a few years since she introduced herself to the music industry with her dance-themed hit single, Getting Late, the music talent has grown from strength to strength.

Tyla had recently announced her career-defining experience opening for the American star, Chris Brown, at his Under The Influence tour in London. For March, music streaming platform Spotify has announced Tyla as its Equal Africa ambassador. She joins other esteemed South Africans, Sio and Elaine, who have previously headlined the programme.

Equal Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African women artists who are breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to a global listenership. "It is satisfying to be selected for the Equal programme, joining other incredible female creators on the continent. This just goes to show that there is room for all of us to shine, regardless of what sounds and genres we identify with," says Tyla. "We are inspired by Tyla's versatility and her drive to achieve more in the music scene, and we welcome her to the Equal programme. It is our hope that other young African women creators see this as proof that their talent is valid and can and will be recognised and supported," says Spotify's head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.

Influenced by Brenda Fassie, Freshlyground, Mi Casa, and Malaika, her music is all good vibes, steeped in pop, R&B, and Afrobeats, while hinging on South Africa's amapiano. Since making her debut on the music scene in 2019, Tyla has become a force guided by her intention to leave a mark in music. Tyla's journey into music began with writing song lyrics in her diary; she describes music as "her calling," something "that came naturally."