THE SPECIAL Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued a warning concerning individuals allegedly impersonating its head, advocate Andy Mothibi, and members of the unit.

In a statement, released on Monday, the unit said the scammers were reportedly trying to solicit funds from members of the public while pretending to be Mothibi or SIU members meant to investigate cases. Its spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the unit had taken steps to investigate and determine who the imposters were and their motives. “We urge the public to be cautious and not fall prey to these scammers. Advocate Mothibi and SIU staff members will never ask any member of the public for funds, especially for bribery or to make investigations disappear.”

He said the unit would not hesitate to take legal action against anyone impersonating the SIU and its staff members. It’s not the first time Mothibi and some of his members have been impersonated. In December last year, the same warning was issued by the unit. This time the tricksters were targeting public servants, seeking money from public representatives, office bearers, and members of the judiciary.

Kganyago had previously said that the incidents were rife in the North West and Free State provinces. He said at the time that the SIU conducted its investigations with integrity and professionalism, never soliciting money from those under investigation or anyone associated with their work. “The public is urged to stay vigilant, verify information, and avoid falling victim to individuals falsely claiming to be advocate Mothibi,” Kganyago said.

With more than 600 people employed at the SIU, the unit has made massive headway to curb corruption in the country. It is reported that in 2022/23 alone, the SIU recovered more than R388million﻿ in cash and assets while preventing the state from losing more than R2.1billion. Reports further stated that from 2018 to 2023 there had been 112 presidential proclamations issued and 45 motivations for proclamations requested.