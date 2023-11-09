Siya Kolisi could earn over £580k if he started OnlyFans

South African rugby player, Siya Kolisi, is among the athletes with the highest possible earnings from OnlyFans, with a monthly maximum of £588 346 (about R13 million). To determine how much the sexiest rugby players could potentially earn if they dropped the ball and picked up the camera, experts at Live Rugby Tickets assembled a seed list of the top 100 players in the world and examined Instagram and Cam Model Agency.

It is revealed that if Kolisi were to set up OnlyFans, there could be an astounding 4528% increase in monthly income. The Sharks star presently captains the South African national team, which he led to victory in the 2019 World Cup final, making him the first black captain of a World Cup-winning team in the tournament’s 126-year history. He did it again at this year’s Rugby World Cup, leading South Africa to its second triumph.

He also has an incredible 897 768 Instagram followers and has been selected by the New African magazine as one of the most prominent Africans. Cheslin Kolbe has been named the second player who may potentially make more on OnlyFans than his current club wage. Cheslin Kolbe. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix Kolbe is one of the highest-paid rugby players in the world, but if he joined the popular site, he could make £351 008 each month from his 535 610 Instagram followers.

Francois ‘Faf’ de Klerk has dropped to third place for potentially earning more on OnlyFans than he does in rugby. De Klerk, named one of the top Rugby Union athletes, has 498 905 Instagram followers, and if he joins the ever-growing website OnlyFans, he could earn up to £326 954 per month, a 436% salary boost. Faf de Klerk. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Eben Etzebeth, in fourth position, could earn up to £302,417 each month by using the OnlyFans platform. Etzebeth became the youngest player in South African history to play a century of test matches, and at 1.9m, he ranks among the world's top five strongest Springboks Rugby players. Eben Etzebeth. Picture: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo Handre Pollard, placing fifth, plays for not only the South African national team but also England’s Premiership Rugby for Leicester Tigers which could explain his 344 949 followers.

Handre Pollard. Picture: CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) The highly-successful goal-kicker has scored more than 600 points for the Springboks but a career in OnlyFans could earn him up to £226 060 a month, a 271% increase in monthly salary. In second place internationally is Antoine Dupont, with a total of 816 802 Instagram followers, a count that could earn him a total of £535 000 a month if he started an OnlyFans. At just 26 years old, he is captain of France’s national rugby team and is considered one of the greatest players of all time winning the most awards out of all French players.