Sizwe Dhlomo shoots down claims on breakthrough into AKA’s death

Johannesburg - Popular radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has refuted the alleged breakthrough into Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes fatal shooting that happened in Durban on February 10. Dhlomo was responding to claims that AKA and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were tailed from the King Shaka Airport to the restaurant, Wish on Florida, where they had their last meal, leading to their demise.

Sources allegedly told the City Press that the murders were linked to a "feared and powerful" KwaZulu-Natal family with ties in the taxi and construction industries. "Already, those sources are incorrect because Tibz and AKA didn't arrive on the same flight. They weren't even in Durban for the same reason. Tibz wasn't even supposed to be in Florida that night; he was supposed to be in uMhlanga." Dhlomo Tweeted. Last month, the KwaZulu-Natal police slammed reports that a gun linked to the fatal shooting of Forbes and Motsoane had been recovered.

"Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours in finding the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, have started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon." "This insensitive, unethical, and inconsiderate reporting has the great potential of arming the persons of interest with ammunition to further complicate the police's progress into the matter." "Moreover, allegations of this nature also put the investigating team under undue pressure and endanger their lives."