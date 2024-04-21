Sizwe Ummah Nation (SUN) political party unveils businessman Rasheed Gutta as its leader

NEWLY formed Sizwe Ummah Nation (SUN) political party has finally announced the leader they believe can take the party forward in the upcoming national elections and bring the light to the lives of the poor South Africans. That person being a businessman and newcomer to the political game Rasheed Ebrahim Gutta.

Phathiwe Ndleleni, the SUN movement’s national spokesperson, said as a movement championing the promotion of a Godly government, equality, and making sure that poverty was out rooted in the history of South Africa, they wanted a representative of similar ideals. Ndleleni said although Gutta had never been a member of any political party, after knocking on different doors and speaking to different politicians, and helplessly trying to assist with coming up with policies to help South Africa through his experience, he decided 2024 would be that year he could make a change. She said having garnered experience learning how countries such as China and Singapore, Gutta was more than ready to impart the knowledge and experience he had acquired on how these countries turned their economies.

“This is why the SUN movement has chosen him to lead the party, and bring the light to the lives of the poor South Africans.” The spokesperson said Gutta had already met with a number of communities and sectors including musicians and background artists. “They (musicians) unpacked the way they have been treated, and the inequality in the industry and it was in witnessing the many challenges plaguing this and many other sectors that Gutta has decided to step in and lend a helping hand.