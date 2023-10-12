Sjava makes a call to celebrate music and heritage

Sjava is well known for taking pride in his culture through his music, and he keeps showcasing the diversity of African music and culture through his talent. Jabulani Hadebe, fondly known as Sjava, announced the second highly anticipated “Imbizo Music Concert”, a celebration of African identity, music, and culture, bringing together music enthusiasts from all walks of life.

The event is set to take place on November 11 at Carnival City Big Top Arena, with some local stars gracing the stage with stellar performances. The list includes Maskandi legend Shwi, rapper Big Zulu, Maskandi and Afro-soul musicians Mzukulu, Nomfundo Moh, Mnqobi Yazo, Mlindo the Vocalist, and Lwah Ndlunkulu as well Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond and singer/songwriter Aubrey Qwana. Hadebe expressed excitement ahead of the event, explaining that through music, they bridge gaps and make great, lasting connections.

His music aims to inspire a sense of togetherness and pride among attendees, transcending geographical boundaries and cultural differences. “I am beyond excited to host the second instalment of the Imbizo Music Concert, where we can come together and celebrate the richness of African music and culture. This concert is not just about entertainment; it’s about embracing our roots, our stories, and our unity as Africans. Through music, we can bridge gaps and create lasting connections. “The event seeks to foster unity while celebrating culture. Through the universal language of music,” he explains.

The Imbizo Music Concert is part of the “Road to Mbombela” tour. Sjava is on the road to his one-man show 'Sjava Live in Mbombela' on December 9. The concert will be the climax of his 2023 calendar, following an outstanding year, which kicked off with the release of his critically acclaimed and streaming record-breaking studio album, Isibuko, in January.

In the build-up to the show, he will deliver unforgettable performances at the shows in Pretoria, East London, and Johannesburg. The Umama hitmaker recently received five South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominations for his album Isibuko. Sjava explained the significance of the album and said it is all about reflection, sitting yourself down, and asking yourself questions.