‘S’jola Sonke’ gives new take on dating and relationships

Johannesburg - Sundays are expected to be more intriguing for viewers as Mzansi Magic presents S’jola Sonke, a new show that explores the world of dating. The first season of the show will premiere on Mzansi Magic DStv Channel 161 on April 9, giving viewers a new perspective on dating and relationships with an intriguing twist.

The show is hosted by Kope Makgae, also known as Tsywza, and supported by registered clinical psychologist Anele Siswana. On the show, among a mix of love complications, there is the new-age couple who, after dating for eight years, are explorers and do not have any boundaries. Three couples and 17 singles, who believe in having more than two people in an intimate relationship, embark on a four-week journey to find love.

The couples and singles openly date each other until they find their ideal combination, or, for some, combinations. If singles fail to make a connection with any of the couples, they run the risk of being kicked out. Shirley Adonisi, director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, says: “We strive to bring our viewers the highest quality of content by venturing into uncharted waters, pushing boundaries, and changing mindsets, while simultaneously exploring issues that are relevant to how our society is evolving and developing.