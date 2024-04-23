‘Sleeping Dogs’ is a must-watch mystery movie

‘The Star’ and ‘Saturday Star’ readers were treated to a special movie screening in Hyde Park, NU Metro, of the exciting new thriller, ‘Sleeping Dogs’. Leading man and Academy Award winner, Russell Crowe, who portrays the role of Roy Freeman in the movie, attempts to solve a violent murder he cannot remember after suffering from memory loss.

Freeman finds himself summoned to a meeting with a prisoner on death row. His interest is piqued enough to attend. A month before being executed, the man insists he is innocent of killing a well-known professor, for which he was imprisoned for the past 10 years, even though Freeman and his former partner Jimmy Remis (Tommy Flanagan) had made him confess to. Freeman chooses to follow the case because he has nothing else to do.

As events start to unfold, it becomes clear that Remis is not pleased that Freeman is raking over old coals, as it shows he may be keeping secrets that Freeman may not want to know about or is better off without knowing. While receiving treatment for Alzheimer’s, Freeman is compelled to reopen an old case involving the murder of a college professor after receiving fresh information from an enigmatic woman. As he compiles the evidence from the investigation, Freeman uncovers a sinister web of hidden secrets linked to his forgotten past.