Sleepover ’nightmare’: 15-year-old boy allegedly raped girl, 12

Johannesburg – A Krugersdorp mother says she has been left heartbroken after her 12-year-old daughter was raped by another minor while sleeping over at a family friend's house. The mother who cannot be identified to protect her daughter's identity says the nightmare started when she left her daughter at a family friend's house after learning about the passing of her ex boyfriend.

She decided to rush to the ex-boyfriend's house to find out what had happened. Little did she know that her daughter would be violated by a 15-year-old recovering drug addict who raped her while the rest of the family was sleeping. The 39-year-old mother says when she was told what had happened to her daughter, she was filled with anger because she too was raped when she was a child.

"My daughter's father passed on and I thought she would be safe where I left her. I am told that the young boy had closed her mouth and my daughter was trying to scream," the mother said. The situation was worsened by the fact that some family members were upset because the boy received some beating for what he had done. Despite being pressured not to press charges, the mother said police have confirmed that the boy would be arrested today or tomorrow.

This incident comes as South Africa has had an increased rate of teenage pregnancies and young children getting infected with HIV. "I am struggling with this because this involves another child and my worry was when this child goes to prison what kind of future he will have. What kind of man are we making out of him? “We asked this child if he was aware of what he had done and he said yes he was. He says he is not scared of prison.

’’I am happy that I have left this in the hands of the state because I forgave my rapist and justice never took place so I don't want my daughter to experience the pain and anger I went through." A case has been opened at the Kagiso police station. Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said the 15-year-old would not be handed over to police but to social services, where he will be tried as a minor. The hearings would also be in camera.