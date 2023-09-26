Slice of Africa at popular restaurant Sakhumzi Restaurant

Johannesburg - It was an an eventful weekend across the country as South Africans marked Heritage Day, celebrating their culture and the diversity of their beliefs and traditions in exceptional ways. To also mark the day, on September 24, The Star invited some of its readers to Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto, where they enjoyed a traditional buffet paired with fine music and drinks.

The streets were buzzing with activities, while many donned their ensembles, making the day more colourful and meaningful. Sakhumzi Restaurant is on Vilakazi Street, known to have a rich history, with two Nobel laureates as residents – the late Nelson Mandela and late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. This well-known restaurant was started by Sakhumzi Maqubela and has grown to be one of the local tourist attractions.

In conversation with The Star, PR and marketing manager Lebogang Makola spoke about how they had been working to keep the restaurant relevant. Makola said he started working at the restaurant during the pandemic and it was not smooth sailing, but they found ways to continue, ensuring the patrons still received the best service. He said the establishment attracted international tourists from various countries.

“We have been working extremely hard to ensure that we remain relevant. When I started, like any other business, I was affected. But as a business that attracts a lot of international and domestic tourists – because we get tourists from the US, Jamaica, China, Sweden, the Netherlands, you name the countries – they are back now,” he said. Speaking about the essence of Heritage Day, Makola highlighted the importance of knowing one’s roots. “History is important to us as Sakhumzi Restaurant because we are a home away from home. We pride ourselves in being an African restaurant, serving African food.

Our history and pride in heritage provide that experience that our parents gave us back in the day,” he said. “For the restaurant, we are planning to continually provide excellent service to our patrons. This does not include excellent food only but provides a bit of literature through things that we are planning.