Sneakers are becoming a lucrative market to start investing in. This has led to some people turning to a sneaker trade to raise funds or extra income. Thulani Ngwenya, CEO and founder of Sneaker Love, says by using E-commerce and the internet as a whole, it’s possible to create opportunities for people to monetise their valuables.

“With Sneaker Love, people can sell their pre-loved or new sneakers to consumers looking for such. They can use the platform as a side hustle or build real sneaker businesses,” he said According to a statement from Sneaker love its all about buying low and selling high. “The trick is knowing which releases are likely to command a significant price premium on the secondary market, and targeting them with everything you’ve got.