Snowfall expected in some parts of Gauteng

Soft snow was expected in some parts of Gauteng this week as the cold weather that gripped parts of South Africa last week worsened yesterday. The SA Weather Service warned on Monday that the cold weather last week was expected to persist this week over the central and eastern parts of the country, where temperatures would further drop. On Tuesday, Gauteng residents woke up to intensifying cold with morning fog, cloudy conditions, light rainfall in some areas and the coldest daytime temperatures this year, with the maximum in Joburg, 10ºC, Pretoria, 12ºC and Vereeniging, 9ºC. An alert was issued about the possibility of soft snow particles or pellets and sleet in southern and central Gauteng in the evening. Some parts of the North West, including the farming town of Coligny, experienced light snowfall in the morning.

“This will be due to the cloudy conditions with showers of rain at times that are expected from today (Tuesday) until Thursday over North West, Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and some parts of Limpopo,” the weather bureau said in a statement.

The cause of these extreme weather conditions is the cut-off low system, which has was over the Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday. It was expected to move slowly north-eastwards by tomorrow.

“Furthermore, still as a result of this weather system, heavy rains which can lead to localised flooding are expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal into southern Mozambique on Wednesday night and into Thursday.

“This system is expected to exit the country on Friday, with temperatures improving to the high teens and low 20s from the weekend,” the weather bureau said.