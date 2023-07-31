Johannesburg - The controversial news about the list of allegations lodged against Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Thousands of followers have weighed in, sharing opinions, with some rallying behind Jub Jub while others denounce him over all the claims that have surfaced.

“We believe Jub Jub,” said a user named African Victor. “That’s why I hate these rape cases reported many years after the incident; it means all of us can be accused of rape any time. A bitter ex can just go and open a case, and boom, you are arrested,” commented @MziNqamra. While Jub Jub’s supporters have been vocal on social media, support has been shown to the complainants whom the court has not yet revealed.

Maarohanye commanded the country’s attention after handing himself over to the Brixton police station on Thursday morning. He appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of rape, attempted murder and assault, and was granted R10 000 bail. The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said the case had been postponed to August 24 and that there were four complainants attached to the case dating back from 2006 to 2010.

Maarohanye was also ordered to hand in his travel documents to the investigating officer and is not permitted to contact any State witnesses. “The court heard his application and bail was set at R10 000 on condition that he does not leave South Africa without applying to a court (and) for him to also hand in his travel documents to the investigating officer. “He is also not allowed to make contact, directly or indirectly, with any witnesses of the State. There are four complainants in this case that date back to 2006, so the alleged offence was committed from 2006 to 2010.”