Social media divided over Woolworths’ Pride Month campaign

Johannesburg - Even though giant retailer Woolworths South Africa has remained firm in its decision to celebrate and commemorate International Gay Pride Month, social media has remained divided on the call to boycott its stores. Since Friday, Woolworths has repeatedly topped the trending list on Twitter following the launch of its WPride campaign in celebration of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

International Gay Pride Day, celebrated on June 28 every year, is filled with celebrations, parades, and festivals, with people rejoicing and honouring the LGBTQ+ communities and supporting their rights. Even with the negative comments, Woolworths press office said that by and large, the response to its campaign had been largely positive and that it appreciated the support received from many South Africans who shared the company's vision of a better future. The retail giant said it takes its responsibility to build diverse, inclusive, and safe environments for all people and all customers around the world seriously.

"We are committed to promoting spaces in which everyone is accepted, protected, respected, and celebrated, regardless of where they come from, what they look like, who they love, or how or whether they worship. During International Pride Month, our WPride campaign acknowledges the extent to which certain groups in our society are marginalised by celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community." The retailer said the WPride campaign formed part of the Woolworths Inclusive Justice Initiative, a group-wide strategy aimed at realising its bold transformation vision to inspire inclusive growth for all our people and our commitment to ‘leave no one behind'. And despite some calling for Woolworths to be boycotted, users such as Naledi Mashishi showed their support for the campaign: "Conservatives are the most fragile beings ever. I hope they cry harder and Woolies doesn’t fold."

"The irony: the only reason I know about Woolies celebrating Pride Month is because of these strange, intolerant people," tweeted @tauriqmoosa. Meanwhile, other users criticised the retailer for its intolerance of criticism of the campaign. "Woolworths, why don’t you have a private party for the people you are so proud of? Just remember what happened to Budweiser and Dischem, where unacceptable behaviour was punished by normal people. Now block me as you do people who do not share your woke ideas," wrote Gustav Meyer.