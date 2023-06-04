Social media is loving Sithelo Shozi’s rebrand and rise to a media beaut

Johannesburg - Sithelo Shozi’s rebrand and growth in the entertainment scene have been a beautiful sight to see for many of her fans. The popular DJ and socialite has been lauded for fighting to steer her brand onto a refreshing trajectory.

After making headlines for abuse allegations against her former lover, Andile Mpisane, with whom she shares two daughters, Shozi has been making major strides in her craft. Shozi was recently announced as one of the detectives in the new show, The Masked Singer, that is currently claiming trends. She is a vivacious and popular detective who works alongside Somizi, Skhumba, J Something, and Mpho Pops, who is at the helm as a host.

Known behind decks and flaunting her gaudiness on social media, Shozi made her television debut, and everyone loves her for it. Speaking about the show before its premiere, she said: "We are excited to bring this show to SABC 3 and 1. We had a great time working on it; we saw incredible performances, and we are certain the viewers at home will love it just as much. It has also been a delight to be at the detective's table alongside my favourite personalities as colleagues on this show. Each episode is refreshing and fun, and this is what Saturday entertainment at home should be like." Anele Mdoda says The Masked Singer is the new wave of music shows that have had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades.

"We remember how The Shell Road To Fame shows in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. The Masked Singer is the new generation of singing shows, and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation of singing competition shows." "Every element of the show has been carefully selected, from the costumes to the host to the panel of detectives. The masks, designed by Rose and Oaks Media, have been localised to reflect the best of what South Africa has to offer. The high-energy and fresh-faced Mpho Popps will host the show. His winning sense of humour and inquisitive nature are what are required in a detective show like this", Mdoda said. "He is a newcomer to the shiny floor format, and he is the perfect person to guide the viewers down this tunnel of fun".