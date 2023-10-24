Social media philanthropist denounces shocking extortion arrest rumours as fake news

Suggestions that BI Phakathi, a social media philanthropist, was implicated in the R500 000 bribery incident involving three police officers have been rejected as fake news. But as it turns out, the accused is none other than well-known entrepreneur and philanthropist Malcolm X, who was placed under arrest after the State objected to bail during his initial court appearance on Monday in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

This was confirmed by the NPA and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (Hawks) and SAPS in a joint statement. Johannesburg police spokesperson Katlego Mogale said that the suspects compounded their extortion with threats, leading to the complainant giving them R580 000 in cash. “The four, two members of the Silverton K9, a member of crime intelligence, and Malcolm X, are reported to have taken part in corrupt activities. It is alleged that the officials went to the complainant’s residence to enquire about her passport and alleged fraudulent stamps,” Mogale said. According to the NPA, Malcom X appeared alongside three officers for extortion charges after they allegedly extorted a bribe of R2 million from a certain businessperson.

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane said Malcolm X, 57, and three police officers Desmond Campbell Kekana, 52, James Mpho Sekhaolela, 45, and Raymond Mphuwa Mokaile, 38, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, facing two counts of corruption, alternatively, extortion. Mjonondwane said the accused are alleged to have solicited a bribe of R580 000 for a businessperson to evade arrest. “The accused are alleged to have participated in corrupt activities when they solicited gratification to the tune of R580 000. This was for a complainant to avoid arrest.” The case was postponed to Thursday and the four were kept in custody.