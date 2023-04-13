Social media reacts to Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha saga as they face the music for their crimes

Social media has been a field of different opinions since the news broke about the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in South Africa and faked his death in 2022.

He had been on the run for a year before being caught in Tanzania and has been brought back to SA alongside his partner Magudumana. The story of his escape has commanded attention beyond South Africa and it has been also been claiming trends on different social media platforms. Different views have been thrown around with many denouncing the SA justice system for lawlessness.

Actor Siv Ngesi is among notable personalities who weighed in on their arrest that scores of people waited with bated breaths for. “Listen, don’t any of you even dare make Dr Nandipha Magudumana a victim here! She is a fu***ng criminal, she must be punished and dragged like the evil piece of s**t she is,” said Ngesi Podcast and radio personality Sol Phenduka also shared his sentiments on his Twitter account.

“Was Nandipha not living within her means? Or was it love? Coz surely her professional work alone could afford her a decent life. Did she want the Hyde Park, Sandhurst life by any means necessary? “Why is she covering her face? We are still going to see a lot of her in a disgraced position,” he tweeted. The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi also commented, “ The Thabo Bester escape was deliberately kept under wraps by G4s, SAPS & politicians involved – (Justice Minister Ronald) Lamola, etc. so as to not hurt internal ANC campaigns. JICS (Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services head) Justice (Edward) Cameron is complicit in this because why agree not to go public immediately about the escape of so dangerous a criminal.”