Social media users slam Gwede Mantashe’s U-turn on nine wasted years narrative

Johannesburg - Social media users have slammed Minerals and Energy Minister and ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe over their recent defence of the "nine wasted years" narrative. In the video, Mantashe is heard saying the narrative is a myth and a lie.

It is not clear when the video was captured and where Mantashe was delivering his speech, in which he is reported saying the "so-called years," also known as "state capture," were some of the best years when it comes to service delivery under the stewardship of former president Jacob Zuma. Many on social media said his change of heart was hypocritical after he spent more than six years in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration, which is responsible for coining the "Nine Wasted Years" term. "Nine wasted years is a myth, comrade. In the last nine years, it was under the leadership of comrade Jacob Zuma as president that there was a stronger focus on education, which split education into basic education and higher education, and that focus improved the overall performance. … Access to HRVs and the war against HIV/Aids were intensive under his leadership. We can list them— health, education —you can list them," Mantashe said.

The phrase "nine wasted years" was first coined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 as a reference to Zuma's presidency. Ramaphosa saw them as the lost years, when investor confidence in the country was destroyed. In 2020, Zuma defended his tenure as the head of state, dismissing the narrative that his nine years of presidency were a waste as "dishonesty" and "propaganda". "Gwede is a bloody hypocrite and old dishonest man…he has been cool for six years with this narrative of nine wasted years and never brave to say what he is saying now. He must stop using Zuma’s name in vain. We know Zuma’s track record," one social media user said.