Sona strikes wrong note with music industry

Johannesburg - The South African music industry has once again felt slighted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona), which failed to acknowledge the meaningful contribution made by the sector to the country’s economy. Apart from thanking musicians Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their recent Grammies win and paying tribute to Joseph Tshabalala on the anniversary of his death, Ramaphosa failed to outline a plan for sports and the arts, which all have the potential to create jobs in a country reeling from job losses.

President of the South African Music Industry Council, Vusi Leeuw, said Ramaphosa’s speech left him disappointed, adding that he felt that government did not take the industry seriously apart from the congratulatory messages each time artists win international recognition. He said the arts and culture sector, like other industries, deserved government support, including some form of relief. “We are not taken seriously, and we must come out and say that we are treated as an invisible industry when we are the same industry that suffered the most during Covid-19. We notice that there is no plan to assist and invest in our industry and our practitioners. Normally businesses and sectors are given financial relief to recover from disasters, but we have been ignored as the music sector,” Leeuw said.

Ahead of the Sona, Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa addressed a pre-Sona arts and culture gathering in Cape Town, where he acknowledged the contribution made by sports to the country’s GDP. Mthethwa said: “Sports’ contribution to the country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan means it plays no small role in the building of a new economy and the unleashing of the country’s true potential, where the overarching goal is to create a sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economy.” Leeuw said: “We are an industry that has the potential to create jobs and contribute to the economy. We carry the flag on tourism; our young people are bearing the torch on Amapiano; our music is in the world and on the continent. Our cultural products have an impact, as shown by the recent Grammy award, which has put the country in a positive light.

“However, in spite of all of this, there was no mention from our president. It says a lot about how the government views us as an industry. Our industry played a role in the fight against apartheid and ushered in the freedom we enjoy today. Even during Covid, our music took care of SA during those difficult times. We deserve better than condolence messages from our leaders.” A music industry practitioner, who did not want to be named, said the country needed to invest more in promoting local talent and artistic products. “There is little to no support for our artists, who are forced to fend for themselves while their work gets international recognition. Right now, we are seeing the likes of Zakes Bantwini and Black Coffee shining the spotlight on South African culture. However, beyond messages of congratulations, nothing is being done to develop and nurture more people like them.”