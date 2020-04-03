South African hospitals facing dire blood shortage during lockdown

Health care professionals and the country have been warned of an impending blood supply crisis owing to the lockdown. The life-saving blood already collected should be used sparingly, three doctors attached to hospitals and universities wrote in an article published by the South African Medical Journal. The doctors are RD Wise from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and John Radcliffe Hospital, MW Gibbs from Groote Schuur Hospital and UCT and VJ Louw from UCT. “Health-care professionals should be aware of this pending problem and implement patient blood management programmes, ensuring that blood products are only used when necessary, through diagnosis and management of anaemia, of which the most common and treatable pre-operative cause remains iron deficiency,” they wrote. “Patients should generally only be transfused if alternative measures have failed and they are symptomatic from anaemia, or in cases of emergency. Single-unit transfusions should be used as far as possible.”

Wise, Gibbs and Louw said while data from other countries highlighted social distancing and self-isolation as important to slowing down coronavirus, the “measures will drastically reduce the number of blood donations, unless different collection strategies are employed”.

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has been on record saying that it was collecting far less blood during the lockdown.

It appealed to donors “from all blood groups to continue donating blood to prevent blood stocks running critically low and placing the lives of our fellow South Africans at risk”.

Travelling to the opened blood donation centres has been declared an essential service, but the usual blood donors were nowhere to be found at this juncture.

“A large proportion of donations are made from the elderly, perhaps at greatest risk from Covid-19, and educational institutions, now closed through isolation policies,” wrote Wise, Gibbs and Louw.

“Less than 1% of the population regularly donate blood, and more than 30% of donors are under 25 years of age, demonstrating the burden on blood collection when schools and universities are closed.

“The high incidence of HIV, trauma and chronic illness places tremendous demand on an already limited supply, with several areas still having limited access to blood products - all these problems will persist during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“The public should be made aware of this problem and make concerted efforts to donate blood out of their normal routine,” said the three doctors.

“The blood transfusion services should be supported by the Department of Health and public forums to ensure continued supply of products.

Patients requiring blood transfusion faced the spectre of death if a solution was not found.