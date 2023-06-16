South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund plans to end informal settlements

Informal settlements would be a thing of the past, if the South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund (SAHIF) has its way.

The Fund was responding after parts of Johannesburg experienced an earthquake that shook parts of the province last weekend. SAHIF announced plans to build innovative, earthquake-proof homes, using 3D concrete printing technology, aimed at reshaping the country's landscape and solve its chronic housing shortage. In a bold move, SAHIF has entered a joint venture with CyBe Construction, a Dutch firm renowned for its expertise in 3D concrete printing and the development of earthquake-resistant materials.

This collaboration could transform the construction industry in South Africa, where the demand for affordable, quality housing far outstrips supply. CEO Rali Mampeule said the recent seismic event underlined the country's pressing need for resilient and sustainable housing. "Not only are 3D printed houses more affordable and quicker to build, but we also know they are sturdy enough to withstand seismic forces that took us by surprise," he said.

SAHIF says the novel technology allows architects and engineers to work in synergy, designing and constructing buildings that can withstand the energy produced during seismic events. In addition to their robustness, the 3D homes are designed to incorporate materials such as steel and polymer, ensuring their resilience against earthquakes without compromising on their beauty and style. Mampeule said central to this innovation was the CyBe Mortar, a super-strong, earthquake-resistant concrete made for 3D printing.

"When complemented with the enhanced graphene polymer from the UK manufacturer 2-DTech, these advanced materials promise superior durability and flexibility - key features for constructing earthquake-proof homes," Mampeule said. "South Africa's housing shortage is both serious and severe. According to the 2019 General Household Survey from Statistics SA, around 13% of the nation's 59 million people live in informal settlements, and an estimated 2.5 million affordable homes are needed to bridge this gap.“ Mampeule said that the collaborative venture offered hope.

During a successful on-site training exercise at the University of Johannesburg, CyBe's mobile 3D concrete printer demonstrated its capacity to build a complete house within five days. "Introducing these innovative 3D printed, earthquake-proof homes offer a sustainable solution to the country's housing shortage and reassures residents of their safety," Mampeule said. She said the company would continue to push for innovative boundaries in the housing sector.