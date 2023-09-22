South Africans are struggling with the cost of living, says Mmusi Maimane, while calling for a decrease in interest rates

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane speaks about the cost of living in South Africa, suggesting that the Reserve Bank should have reduced interest rates to relieve struggling households.

This follows the announcement that the South African Reserve Bank has kept the repo rate at 8.25%. Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said global monetary risks to the inflation outlook are assessed to the upside. Kganyago further explained that at a global level, headline inflation continues to moderate, but food price inflation remains high, oil markets have tightened, and core inflation looks sticky.

Maimane said that the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) should have reduced the interest rate by at least 25 basis points to provide some respite to struggling households, given that inflation has largely stabilised at 4.8% year-on-year. In a video shared on X, Maimane says it is now time to decrease interest rates as the economy is stagnant in South Africa. “South Africans are using 65% of their net income to service debt, and 76% of South Africans run out of money before the end of the month. Families are losing homes, cars and kids are being kicked out of school.