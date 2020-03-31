South Africans are unhappy, angry and anticipating worst - Happiness Index

Johannesburg - South Africans are not a happy bunch at the moment. After the first weekend following the 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19, not only are South Africans unhappy but they are angry. This according to South Africa’s Happiness Index. The index was started by the University of Johannesburg’s Professor Talita Greyling and Auckland University of Technology’s Dr Stephanie Rossouw. “Covid-19 has been playing havoc with South Africans’ emotions over the last month. We have made a 180-degree turn in our emotional state. From being joyful, anticipating good things to happen and showing trust, to being angry, anticipating the worst and showing disgust and fear,” Greyling said. Over the lockdown period, anger was up by almost 10%, followed by disgust (+8%). In contrast, the biggest losers were trust (-13%) and joy (-6%), Greyling said.

South Africans are unhappy about a lot of issues, from how the police and the army are violently enforcing the Covid-19 regulations to Moody’s downgrading the country to junk status and concerns about the increase in domestic violence.

While it might seem like it’s all doom and gloom, one thing South Africans are happy about is getting to spend time with their families.

Other positives mentioned are “time for self-reflection” and “time to turn to God”, Greyling said.

But it seems that unhappiness and anxiety are expected.

Rümando Kok and Professor Pieter Kruger, both senior clinical psychologists at the Institute of Psychology and Well-being (IPW) in the Centre for Health and Human Performance at the North-West University, said it was understandable that people have experienced an increase in their anxiety levels.

“Anxiety is defined as a feeling of worry, nervousness or unease about something with an uncertain outcome. Although the threat is real, and people have unfortunately passed away as a result of the virus, the psychological risk in this situation is that our thinking styles can significantly exacerbate the already delicate situation in which we find ourselves,” Kok said.

The two academics say anxiety about contracting the virus and our inability to deal with it is one part of the problem. “A further problem we are now facing is the consequences of the government’s strategies, rightly so, to contain the virus. This includes self-isolation, social distancing and even being in quarantine. These unnatural and sudden forced changes in behaviour are creating a new set of mental health challenges,” said Kok.

How do we deal with the lack of routine, potential boredom, being geographically confined to a limited area and the inability to engage with certain support groups in a face-to-face situation? They say it is therefore important to find ways of adjusting our mindsets to the new reality.

“We cannot control the virus, nor the impact it will have on people. What we can control, however, is how we react to the current situation. We can be victims, or we can make the best of the situation,” Kruger said.

Those who are concerned about their loved ones being overwhelmed with sadness, depression or anxiety can call 0800 456 789 or visit South African Depression and Anxiety Group website.

