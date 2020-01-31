A women wearing a protective mask arrives from Beijing at Cape Town International Airport hugging her two kids. The coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019 has infected thousands of people and triggered alarm around the world. Coronaviruses are a family of viruses that get their name from what they look like under a microscope - they are spherical and their surfaces are covered with "crown"-like spikes. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

South Africans returning from China have narrated their ordeals of living in fear of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

A Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong brought some of them home to OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning.

They were greeted by relatives and friends clad with face masks who were relieved that they had safely returned home.

Lize-Mari Lambrechts, who has taught English in Beijing for two years, told The Star that she came home because the school where she worked was closed until the end of next month because of the outbreak.

My leave is short anyway, so this was an opportunity to come home while schools are closed rather than sit in my apartment alone,” she said.

Lambrechts said that she believed that the outbreak looked worse on the news, however, there were precautionary measures in place.

“You can’t go into the mall without officials checking your temperature and if you catch a train or a taxi you have to wear a mask,” she said.

“I think the Chinese government will figure it out if they can bring in more specialists from outside because as great as they are with science, they’re not very great at using Western medicine,” she said.

Another passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “There is some panic on that side (China) because this is something new so we’re all a little concerned.”

Tumelo Moropana, who teaches English in Dalian, said she had already planned to return to South Africa for a short holiday before it was announced that her school would be closed until further notice. She said there was panic in the city because of the outbreak.

“You can’t really go where there are lots of people because people cough around and usually they never close their mouths and they spit everywhere,” she said.

Moropana added that Dalian was empty because people were evacuating China.

“Everyone is moving away and going to Singapore or South Korea and even the Chinese themselves have left,” she said.

She added that she was worried about the outbreak even though she did not get sick. Moropana said she would see a doctor for a check-up, as recommended in China.

One family member of a passenger on the flight said their brother had worked as a recruiter in China and was forced to return to South Africa because the shops were running out of food.

“He literally left the house one day and there wasn’t any food so he had to return.”

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said there were no recommendations to restrict travel and trade but the department’s Port Health officials routinely conducted temperature screening for all international travellers, especially those from Asia.

The returning passengers said their body temperatures were checked twice before they boarded the flight from Hong Kong and twice again at OR Tambo International.

More than 7711 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China with 170 deaths, according to that country’s National Health Commission.

There were 104 confirmed cases of infection outside mainland China, however, no deaths have been reported.