South Africans urged to get behind Bafana

After a momentous win against Cape Verde, The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has urged South Africans to rally behind Bafana Bafana ahead of their match against Nigeria. It is reported that Kodwa will jet off to Cote d’Ivoire to support the national team in their eagerly awaited match in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-finals.

Kodwa said: “Bafana Bafana have inspired many. The team has risen from past disappointments to display the winning trajectory. They have broken records by keeping four clean sheets in the tournament. The heroics of the Bafana Bafana players during the tournament, including the feats of captain Ronwen Williams in the quarter finals, will live long in the memories of football supporters. “Spain and Argentina lost their opening games in the 2010 and 2022 FIFA World Cup respectively, before winning those tournaments. I believe Bafana Bafana has that champion spirit to replicate this by going the whole way to bring the title home,” he said. “I encourage South Africans from all walks of life to rally together and get behind Bafana Bafana, who have been excellent ambassadors for South Africa and have proudly raised the country’s flag high.”

He also said it had been great to see South Africans wearing their Bafana Bafana jerseys, and to see the supporters and journalists who have been proudly behind the team in Cote d’Ivoire. The team captured the hearts of South Africans and football fans, reaching their first semifinal in the competition in 24 years. Their win has seen celebrities and political parties show support across social media platforms. Meanwhile, Freedom Park and The Gallery of Legends will host a fan park for the semi-final at Freedom Park, Pretoria, tomorrow. The fan park will take place at Freedom Park’s Amphitheatre.