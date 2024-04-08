In South Africa, a child goes missing every five hours, according to statistics for 2013 from the South African Police Service Missing Persons Bureau. The statistics, as reported last June, revealed that since 1995, a total of 3 712 children had disappeared, comprising 1 537 boys and 2 175 girls.

The United Democratic Movement Women’s Organisation (UDEMWO) has expressed concern about the staggering number of missing children in South Africa. The party claims that through child trafficking, kidnapping, murder, and rape — South Africa’s children — are easy targets for predators, and called for Minister Bheki Cele to intervene immediately. Some of the cases, including those of Joshlin Smith, Kai-isha Meniers, Linathi Titshala, Lunamandla Sithonga, and Ivakele Imvano, have made headlines but many others go publicly unreported.

Additionally, UDEMWO expresses its displeasure with the claims made last month at Thuto Botshelo Primary School in Mahikeng, North West, about a 13-year-old primary school girl who was allegedly raped by four secondary school boys. “According to the last figures released by the South African Police Service Missing Persons Bureau (SAPS) for 2013, children go missing every five hours. No recent statistics have been released by SAPS since 2013. Missing Children South Africa's statistic indicates that 77% of children are found. Sadly, this still leaves us with at least 23% of the children being either never found, trafficked, or found deceased. This is according to Missing Children South Africa. “The staggering number of missing children in South Africa, nearly 4 000, is deeply concerning. SAPS statistics, as reported last June, reveal that since 1995, a total of 3 712 children have disappeared, comprising 1 537 boys and 2 175 girls. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address child safety and protection in our communities. These are frightening statistics.

“Our children are also at risk of being killed for witchcraft rituals and muti in South Africa, Founder of Awareness for Child Trafficking Africa Hilary Leong recently stated, for example, about the two little boys whose bodies were found mutilated in Soweto in April 2023.” It is emphasised that in order to address these issues and put policies in place to keep kids safe, the government must act swiftly. While Joshlin Smith’s case has been receiving much media attention, Western Cape Missing Persons has called for the other four Western Cape cases not to be forgotten.