South West TVET College warns of fake social media pages

The South West Gauteng TVET College is warning its students and unsuspecting citizens about fake Facebook pages claiming to represent the college. This institution was inundated with calls from concerned residents and potential students inquiring about the fee that they were informed must accompany application forms.

“The operators of these Facebook pages deceive the public into believing that they are working with the college by requesting money from prospective students to assist them with ‘Application/registration’ the college’s spokesperson, Patience Makhapela, said on Wednesday “They have also been spreading fake information that has not been authorised by the college,” she said. Makhapela said the institution would never request an application fee from prospective students.

“All other payments relating to the registration will be communicated to prospective students in person at the college campus where they have applied to study,” she said. “The college condemns such acts in the strongest terms and is in the process of contacting Facebook to locate and close these bogus Facebook pages. We are also engaging SAPS on this matter.” Makhapela listed the following authorised links for prospective and registered students.

https://twitter.com/swgcollege https://m.facebook.com/SouthWestGautengTVETCollege https://www.linkedin.com/company/south-west-gauteng-college

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK9c-UhExn3v85T5sd1ahJg The college’s official website, which had the latest updated information, could be found at www.swgc.co.za Makhaphela, who is the head of marketing and communications at the college, can be contacted at 010 141 1000.